Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

City received the William Matcalfe Award for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

Bill Metcalfe (centre) presents the William Metcalfe Award to Lacombe Parks & Facilities manager Calvin Bennefield (left) and facility supervisor Ron Selvais. (Contributed photo)

Lacombe was awarded for the major renovations at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

The Alberta Association of Recreation Facility Personnel (AARFP) gave the city the William Metcalfe Award, which goes to an individual, group or organization that has contributed significantly to recreation.

The award was presented to Calvin Bennefield, Parks and Facilities manager, and Ron Selvais, facility supervisor, at the 41st annual Recreation Facility Personnel Conference and Trade Show in Banff April 15-18.

Renovations at the sportsplex, located on 54 Avenue, took more than two-and-a-half years to complete.

The $15-million project included increased washroom capacity, new dressing rooms and expanded hallways. The arena refrigeration system was upgraded and a new pool filtration system was installed in the expanded pool mechanical room.

“Council made the bold decision … to renovate a 48-year-old facility with a small lobby, small dressing rooms and inadequate refrigeration system, up to a modern sportsplex that meets all current building and safety code standards,” said Bennefield.

Matthew Goudy, Lacombe chief administrative officer, said the project came in under budget and on time.

“The renovations ensure that the sportsplex, which is a major recreational hub in the region, serves all user groups and meets the long-term needs of Lacombe and area residents,” he said.

The AARFP is a not-for-profit provincial organization dedicated to providing excellence in training and professional development for individuals involved in the operation of recreation facilities.



