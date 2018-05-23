Bill Metcalfe (centre) presents the William Metcalfe Award to Lacombe Parks & Facilities manager Calvin Bennefield (left) and facility supervisor Ron Selvais. (Contributed photo)

Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

City received the William Matcalfe Award for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

Lacombe was awarded for the major renovations at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

The Alberta Association of Recreation Facility Personnel (AARFP) gave the city the William Metcalfe Award, which goes to an individual, group or organization that has contributed significantly to recreation.

The award was presented to Calvin Bennefield, Parks and Facilities manager, and Ron Selvais, facility supervisor, at the 41st annual Recreation Facility Personnel Conference and Trade Show in Banff April 15-18.

Renovations at the sportsplex, located on 54 Avenue, took more than two-and-a-half years to complete.

The $15-million project included increased washroom capacity, new dressing rooms and expanded hallways. The arena refrigeration system was upgraded and a new pool filtration system was installed in the expanded pool mechanical room.

“Council made the bold decision … to renovate a 48-year-old facility with a small lobby, small dressing rooms and inadequate refrigeration system, up to a modern sportsplex that meets all current building and safety code standards,” said Bennefield.

Matthew Goudy, Lacombe chief administrative officer, said the project came in under budget and on time.

“The renovations ensure that the sportsplex, which is a major recreational hub in the region, serves all user groups and meets the long-term needs of Lacombe and area residents,” he said.

The AARFP is a not-for-profit provincial organization dedicated to providing excellence in training and professional development for individuals involved in the operation of recreation facilities.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Just Posted

Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle

Buck Buchanan says “no one wants that to happen”

Red Deer’s Downtown Farmers Market to open its 10th season next Wednesday

Free cupcakes, balloons will be given out

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

PHOTO: Planting a colourful garden at Red Deer City Hall Park

Think you have a lot of yard work to do? This crew… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

B.C.’s Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

YELLOWKNIFE — B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is fighting to both… Continue reading

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

OTTAWA — Journalists are not an investigative arm of the police, a… Continue reading

‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

City received the William Matcalfe Award for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

Construction season is in full force

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month