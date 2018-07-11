Lacombe Regional Airport lands $175,000 grant

Airport wants to move up a taxiway project from 2022 to this year

Lacombe Regional Airport plans to move up in its schedule a planned runway project.

A $233,000 solar taxiway and runway lighting project had been pencilled in for 2022.

However, the airport recently landed a provincial government grant covering up to 75 per cent — $175,400 — of the costs. The money comes with the condition the project is completed in 2018.

Airport operators Lacombe Flying Club have advanced their 25 per cent share of the costs.

Lacombe County agreed on Tuesday to provide $14,600 — its 25 per cent share of the uncovered project costs. The Flying Club is also contributing 25 per cent and City of Lacombe’s share is 50 per cent, about $29,000.

Lacombe city council voted to provide up to $40,000 for the project to provide some room in case costs increase, which is not expected.

The project is important to the airport because the existing lighting is in need of replacement. Maintenance is difficult because it is hard to find replacement parts for the aging system.

The airport already had a project planned this year worth about $130,000 to build a new north taxiway. That project would create a new paved taxiway to connect to future hangars.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter