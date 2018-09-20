Lacombe releases 2018-2021 strategic plan

Public invited to comment on council’s roadmap for future

City of Lacombe has released its road map for the future.

The 2018-2021 Strategic Plan was recently rolled out so the public can see what direction the city is taking.

The plan adopted on June 11 is the premier planning document for achieving council’s vision. It is available for viewing and download at www.lacombe.ca

“The plan prioritizes council’s commitments to citizens, outlines our strategic goals and the key deliverables to be achieved over the next three years,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “It helps us meet the needs and expectations of residents and ensure future growth and prosperity for Lacombe and region.”

“The strategic plan will guide council’s upcoming preparations for the new three-year budgeting process,” said chief administrative officer Matthew Goudy. “It will also enable city administration to prepare business plans, statutory and non-statutory plans that align with and support council’s strategic priorities.”

Council has outlined a number of high-priority commitments, including making the work of council more accessible, reviewing the Land Use Bylaw, developing key performance indicators for council and administration, and reviewing and setting service levels for local programs and services.

On the economic front, council wants to identify and consider alternative revenue sources, increase the commercial tax base and increase public awareness of local retail options. Completing a social master plan and reviewing public transportation round out council’s top priorities.

The plan will be reviewed annually to allow for adjustments that reflect changes in the operating environment, Council priorities and community needs.

Council will receive quarterly reporting on action towards strategic goals, as well as forecasts regarding future milestones.


