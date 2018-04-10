Lacombe Rotary Club presents $6,000 cheque for memory care residents

Mark Kenney, Lacombe Rotary Club president, presents a $6,000 cheque to Fran Kimmel, chair of the Family Council for the Memory Care Cottage, Royal Oak Village. (Contributed photo)

The Lacombe Rotary Club presented a big cheque to improve quality of life for memory care residents.

The Memory Care Cottage at Royal Oak Village received a $6,000 grant from the club to pay for sidewalk installation in a new outdoor courtyard.

Seniors with dementia live in the Memory Care Cottage and because of safety and wandering issues, the residents don’t get outdoors often.

The cottage’s Family Council wanted to change that by creating a safe outdoors space residents could access independently.

With funding from Christenson Communities, a fenced in area was constructed last summer and all that was needed was a sidewalk.

Fran Kimmel, chair of the Family Council for the Memory Care Cottage, said families are extremely grateful to the Lacombe Rotary Club.

“This project has been driven by our love for our moms, dads, and spouses with dementia,” Kimmel said. “There are no other locked-door facilities specifically designed for dementia residents here in Lacombe, and we want it to be the best it can be.”

“Now they will have a lovely backyard that they can enter and leave as they choose, which will make a huge difference in their lives, and for those who will come after them,” Kimmel said.

D&M Concrete will donate the concrete and Lacombe County will cover gravel and sod removal costs.



