Lacombe takes fifth place in best places to live

Red Deer comes in 12th across Canada

City of Lacombe was ranked fifth in the MoneySense review of the top places to live in Canada in 2018. (Photo by The City of Lacombe)

Lacombe ranks 5th and Red Deer is 12th when it comes to the best places to live in Canada in 2018 according to MoneySense.

Out of 415 places on the list, Sylvan Lake comes in at 41st, Red Deer County is 57th, and Lacombe County is 119th.

Communities were ranked according wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and culture.

Lacombe was recognized for the decline in its annual unemployment rate which was the fifth fastest drop of any city in 2018, high average incomes and fast-growing population.

More to come



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter