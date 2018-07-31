Lacombe takes fifth place in best places to live

Lacombe ranks 5th and Red Deer is 12th when it comes to the best places to live in Canada in 2018 according to MoneySense.
Out of 415 places on the list, Sylvan Lake comes in at 41st, Red Deer County is 57th, and Lacombe County is 119th.
Communities were ranked according wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and culture.
Lacombe was recognized for the decline in its annual unemployment rate which was the fifth fastest drop of any city in 2018, high average incomes and fast-growing population.
