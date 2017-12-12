Lacombe to Light Up the Night

Lacombe’s Light Up the Night fireworks display will be held at 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at Cranna Lake. (Contributed photo)

Fireworks will brighten the night’s sky in Lacombe soon.

The annual Light Up the Night fireworks display will be held at 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at Cranna Lake, which is now fully frozen and open to the public for skating and tobogganing.

There will be fire pits and a Tim Horton’s community truck on-site providing hot chocolate and coffee.

The Cranna Lake pathway, from the football field west to the trail running adjacent to City Hall, will be closed from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. due to preparations for the fireworks show.

Residents are reminded to dress warmly Dec. 22.



