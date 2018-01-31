Lacombe to oversee new regional wastewater transmission system

The City of Lacombe will oversee the new regional wastewater transmission system.

On Tuesday, the city announced it was selected by the North Red Deer Wastewater Services Commission to provide management and operations services.

The wastewater transmission system will transport sewage from Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County to a regional treatment plant in Red Deer.

Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey said it’s advantageous for the city to manage the system because the staff has experience managing both the North Red Deer Regional Water Services Commission and the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission.

“We have a good understanding of the resource requirements and coordination efforts to effectively manage this new infrastructure, and provide seamless operations to central Alberta residents,” said Creasey.

The city will provide management services for the commission on a flat fee basis at $29,395 in 2018, $29,982 in 2019 and $30,582 in 2020.

The system’s construction is expected to be complete in March.



