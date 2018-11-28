File photo

Lacombe urban hen program to stay

Lacombe residents will be able to keep chickens on residential properties permanently.

At their regular meeting Monday, council approved the Urban Hen Bylaw, which regulates the keeping of chickens on residential properties, after removing restrictions on the number of available licenses and making the program permanent.

The citizens who participate in the program are very passionate about their urban hens,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “Council recognizes that urban hen-keeping is a growing trend in the region and is supported by many in the community. We are also committed to promoting a healthy, connected and active community, and this program gives residents access to fresh, locally grown food year-round.”

The city began an urban hen pilot program in 2016, after receiving public requests. Under the pilot, up to 10 urban hen licenses were issued annually, which allowed homeowners or tenants to have up to four hens on their properties.

“While council has eliminated the maximum number of licences for this program, there still is an application process in place to ensure that this project is safe, humane and enjoyable,” said corporate services director Diane Piche.

For more information about the Urban Hen Program or to participate, visit lacombe.ca/living/urban-hen-program.

