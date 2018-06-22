Lacombe warns residents of phone scam

Beware of phone calls from local fire departments asking for a donation.

The Lacombe Fire Department, Lacombe Firefighter’s Association and the city are warning residents of a potential phone scam after several departments around Alberta were the subject of fraudulent fundraising activities.

Residents of some communities have received calls from individuals who identified themselves as a member of a local fire department. The caller would say they were seeking donations.

The departments involved notified police and investigations are ongoing.

In all reported incidents, the fire departments were not fundraising and would not raise money this way. The Lacombe Fire Department and Lacombe Firefighter’s Association will not raise money this way either.

Anyone who receives a call asking for donations on behalf of the Lacombe Fire Department or Firefighter’s Association is asked to call Lacombe Police at 403-782-3279.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter