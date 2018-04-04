Lacombe woman, Red Deer group win Inspiration Awards

Inspiration awards

Woman, support centre recognized for sexual violence prevention

A Lacombe woman and a Red Deer group received Inspiration Awards for their work preventing violence.

Shalea Harder-Mah from Lacombe received the Emerging Excellence Award and the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC) in Red Deer received the Group Award for Leadership in Sexual Violence Prevention in Edmonton Wednesday.

Harder-Mah started the first Red Deer College Sexual Assault and Abuse Awareness Group and continues to manage it. She also works with the CASASC as a crisis line volunteer, an educator to facilitate youth programs, and as a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) member.

The CASASC educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities regarding all aspects of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

Nine Inspiration Awards were presented to individuals and groups who demonstrated excellence in areas such as preventing family violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and bullying.

Irfan Sabir, Alberta minister of community and social services, said the awards recognize community leaders who set an extraordinary example to support those affected by violence and abuse.

“Albertans have always stood up for their neighbours and worked together to support those in need,” Sabir said. “These awards are a way our government can say thank you for their efforts to make life better for all Albertans.”



