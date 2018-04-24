A scene from Here On the Flight Path (photo contributed by Cow Patti).

Lacombe’s Cow Patti theatre raises $36,000 for local charities

New season will be announced in July

Lacombe’s Cow Patti Theatre raised $36,000 through two plays and 12 benefit performances in its 2017-18 season.

Part of the money collected from fundraising showings of The Christmas Express and Here on the Flight Path will be rolled into the Sawyer Kiist Passion for Life Bursary.

Kiist was a young Central Albertan, seen in a past Cow Patti production, who died in a vehicle accident in March 2017. Of 50 applicants for his namesake bursary, three young people with various “passions” ‘were selected to receive the award by the Kiist family: Alex Adamson of Red Deer, Acacia Sproule of Lacombe and Josiah Thompson of Ponoka.

Cow Patti’s artistic director AnnaMarie Lea said her professional troupe enjoyed performing “top-notch entertainment” for patrons this season, while also helping various local charities raise funds and awareness. Audience members came from as far as Carsland and Athabasca to see the shows that included dinner and dessert theatres, as well as wings nights.

The next Cow Patti season starts in November. The two plays will be announced in July.

Previous story
Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Just Posted

Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is $440,000 short for its new wildlife… Continue reading

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the Lacombe… Continue reading

Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Inclusion Alberta accepts applications for non-credit students

Late start to seeding season doesn’t worry Central Alberta farmers

A late start to seeding doesn’t faze one Central Alberta farmer. Terry… Continue reading

Identities of 10 killed in Toronto van attack will take days to confirm: Coroner

TORONTO — Investigators probing the deadly van attack that killed 10 people… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Mane Event rides into Red Deer

A weekend for the horses comes to Red Deer, as the Westerner… Continue reading

Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining… Continue reading

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

MPAA head says theatres will survive rise of streaming sites

LAS VEGAS — Two film industry leaders told theatre owners Tuesday that… Continue reading

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month