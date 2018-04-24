Lacombe’s Cow Patti theatre raises $36,000 for local charities

A scene from Here On the Flight Path (photo contributed by Cow Patti).

Lacombe’s Cow Patti Theatre raised $36,000 through two plays and 12 benefit performances in its 2017-18 season.

Part of the money collected from fundraising showings of The Christmas Express and Here on the Flight Path will be rolled into the Sawyer Kiist Passion for Life Bursary.

Kiist was a young Central Albertan, seen in a past Cow Patti production, who died in a vehicle accident in March 2017. Of 50 applicants for his namesake bursary, three young people with various “passions” ‘were selected to receive the award by the Kiist family: Alex Adamson of Red Deer, Acacia Sproule of Lacombe and Josiah Thompson of Ponoka.

Cow Patti’s artistic director AnnaMarie Lea said her professional troupe enjoyed performing “top-notch entertainment” for patrons this season, while also helping various local charities raise funds and awareness. Audience members came from as far as Carsland and Athabasca to see the shows that included dinner and dessert theatres, as well as wings nights.

The next Cow Patti season starts in November. The two plays will be announced in July.