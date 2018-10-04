Main Street Program representatives at the American Public Works Association’s 2018 Excellence in Public Works Conference included Peter McDowell, APWA Alberta chapter president and council of chapters delegate; Jordan Thompson, City of Lacombe director of planning and operations; Matthew Goudy, City of Lacombe chief administrative officer; Bradley Moore, Stantec Consulting project engineer; and Dan Willis, project manager Pidherney’s Inc. (Photo contributed)

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins award

American Public Works Association 2018 Project of the Year Award for Alberta

The Main Street Program, Lacombe’s downtown revitalization project, was recently recognized for its excellence in the construction, management, and administration among public works projects in Alberta.

On Wednesday the program was awarded the American Public Works Association (APWA) Alberta Chapter’s 2018 Project of the Year Award in the $5 to $10 million category at the association’s 2018 Excellence in Public Works Conference and Tradeshow at Red Deer’s Sheraton Hotel.

“This project was a true revitalization, which took Lacombe’s downtown from its 19th century roots and readied it for the 21st century, to ensure continued prosperity for the community,” said Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey.

The Main Street Program was initiated in 2015 when aging sanitary sewer issues were identified. The project grew into a $6.75-million downtown revitalization, which was delivered on schedule and under budget in the summer of 2018.

“The Main Street Project was a unique project with significant historical context, in which the whole spectrum of public works was combined. Our creativity was tested, many technical challenges were overcome, and strong stakeholder collaboration was key to the successful outcome of this project,” said CAO Matthew Goudy.

Jordan Thompson, director of planning and operations, said the team from Stantec, Pidherney’s and the city were all vital in making the Main Street project a success.

“At the city we also recognize the value of the ongoing work done by APWA Alberta Chapter to improve the quality of public works products and services to Albertans,” Thomspon said.


