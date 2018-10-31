LaGrange to leave Red Deer Catholic board

Trustee Adriana LaGrange will be resigning from her position as trustee with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools. (File photo contributed)

UCP candidate Adriana LaGrange will leave soon leave behind her role as trustee with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

LaGrange, who was recently elected the United Conservative Party candidate for Red Deer-North, intends to resign before the end of the year.

She held several positions on the board, including chair and vice-chair, during her 11 years of service.

“Maintaining RDCRS’ commitment to excellence in education, while allowing each child to reach their full God-given potential, was extremely important to me during my journey as a trustee and I always strove to put the welfare of our students first in the decisions I made,“ said LaGrange in a statement.

The board said it was supportive of her resignation timeline. It allows time to transition her workload and responsibilities to other trustees.

The board will fill the vacancy through a byelection, but details have not been determined.



