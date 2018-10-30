Adriana LaGrange won the United Conservative Party nomination for Red Deer-North on the weekend. (File photo contributed) Adriana LaGrange won the United Conservative Party nomination for Red Deer-North on the weekend. (File photo contributed)

LaGrange wins UCP nomination for Red Deer-North

Announcement is coming on her intentions as a Red Deer Catholic school trustee

Adriana LaGrange will represent the United Conservative Party in Red Deer-North in the 2019 provincial election.

LaGrange ran against two-term city councillor Lawrence Lee and Cole Kander, who has worked on UCP policy research and stakeholder outreach.

A statement from UCP Leader Jason Kenney said more than 900 constituency members voted.

“I would like to congratulate Adriana LaGrange on winning this hotly contested race,” Kenney said.

“Adriana is a passionate advocate for education, currently serving as a the vice-chair of Red Deer Catholic Regional School Board of Trustees. She brings a wealth of experience from working directly on education policy, as well as her time raising her seven kids and three grandkids.”

No voting details have been released for the Red Deer-South nomination race that includes Adele Poratto, Jason Stephan, Norman Wiebe and Haley Wile.


