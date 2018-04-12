Lane closures on 22 Street and Austin Drive in Red Deer start Monday

There will be lane closures on 22 Street and Austin Drive in Red Deer over the next few weeks.

On Monday, Environmental Services crews will begin installing an underground sewer vault along Austin Drive, which will give staff access to area sewer pipes for maintenance and cleaning.

Both southbound lanes on Austin Drive will be closed and two-way traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes. The right westbound lane on 22 Street will be closed near Austin Drive.

Transit routes won’t be impacted by the construction, which is expected to last three weeks.


