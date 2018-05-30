Lane closures on Red Deer’s 67 Street this weekend

There will be lane closures on Red Deer’s 67 Street between the Red Deer River Bridge and Carrington Drive this weekend.

Road construction work will cause the closures, which begin Friday at 7 p.m. and end Sunday at 10 p.m.

Eastbound traffic will be re-directed to the westbound lanes, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction. Westbound drivers will not be able to turn left onto Carrington Drive.

Starting Monday, eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane – work is expected to last one to two days. Expect traffic delays while work is underway.

The city reminds drivers to slow down when driving in construction zones and obey all signs. Pedestrians are asked to cross only at designated crosswalks.

All road construction is weather dependent – scheduling may change due to weather conditions.

For more information on road closures visit www.reddeer.ca/roadclosures.



