Large amount of drugs seized near Red Deer

Blackfalds RCMP make discovery in vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP seized a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as cash, during a vehicle search on Friday.

Together the drugs and cash were valued at over $80,000. Several cellphones were also seized.

RCMP said the items were found in a vehicle officers stopped on Hwy 2 near 67th Street.

A 29-year-old man was charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was released on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court in January.

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family
VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

