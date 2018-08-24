Large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine seized

Red Deer RCMP, Lake Louise RCMP and Calgary Police Service were part of a multi-agency drug investigation that led to the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine were seized and five people were charged as part of a multi-agency drug investigation that included Red Deer RCMP.

The investigation began in December 2017 in Red Deer when police followed up on an anonymous tip about cocaine trafficking.

While focusing on a trafficking suspect who was on parole, the investigation soon expanded to include Lake Louise RCMP and Calgary Police Service.

On April 28, Lake Louise RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious truck and found the male driver was breaching his parole by being in Lake Louise without permission from his parole officer. RCMP arrested the male driver, and the two female passengers were released pending further investigation.

The truck, reported stolen out of Fort McLeod, had a fake VIN, and the parole violation arrest led to a drug investigation.

Lake Louise police officers seized significant amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy, smaller amounts of other drugs and items consistent with drug trafficking, and linked the drugs to the trafficking investigation by Red Deer RCMP.

The detachments collaborated and laid more charges against the suspect and identified other drug trafficking suspects.

Red Deer RCMP also worked with Calgary Police Service on suspected drug movement between Red Deer and Calgary.

On July 17, Red Deer RCMP’s drug unit conducted a search warrant on a Highland Green residence and seized significant amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and cash seized as the proceeds of crime.

Calgary Police Service also laid charges on July 27 against one of the female passengers in the stolen truck during the Lake Louise arrest.

She was believed to be connected to the drug trade in both Calgary and Red Deer along with her male companion and is now wanted on warrants.

“This investigation followed a network of drug trafficking activity between Calgary, Red Deer and the corridor to Lake Louise, with the same players believed to be travelling back and forth between these locations replenishing their drug supplies and trafficking those drugs throughout Central Alberta,” said Sgt. Robert Schultz of the Red Deer RCMP GIS unit.

Lake Louise RCMP charged a 43-year-old man with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, and one Traffic Safety Act charge. His parole was revoked and he was remanded to appear in Canmore provincial court on Sept. 19. Formerly of Winnipeg, he lived in Red Deer for several months and currently resided in Calgary.

Red Deer RCMP charged at 29-year-old Red Deer man with three counts of trafficking, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime. A 25-year-old Red Deer woman was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime, two counts of failure to comply with court-imposed conditions and one count of failure to comply with probation. A 31-year-old Red Deer man was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. All three appeared will make their next appearance in Red Deer provincial court on Sept. 20.

A 32-year-old Calgary woman is wanted by Calgary Police Service. She is charged with eight counts of trafficking a controlled substance and six counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.



