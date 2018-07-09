Largest Gospel music concert coming to Red Deer Thursday

People of all denominations and faith can take part in bible studies and inspirational messages

Booth Brothers will be part of Canada’s Gospel Music Celebration 2018 which is coming to Red Deer Thursday-Saturday. Photo via boothbrothers.com

The biggest gospel music event in Canada will bring its inspirational messages to Red Deer later this week.

Thousands are expected to attend Canada’s Gospel Music Celebration 2018 Thursday to Sunday at Westerner Park.

The concert line up features 16 gospel groups from Canada and U.S., including Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Legacy Five and The Ball Brothers among others.

Wayne Dyck, Canada’s Gospel Music Celebration Inc. president, said year-after-year the celebration comes to Red Deer because it’s conveniently located for musicians and fans. This is the 20th edition of the festival.

He described the event as an “uptown camp meeting” where people enjoy music, chapel services, and bible studies.

“It’s just non-stop inspirational and spiritually driven kind of food for families,” said Dyck.

The celebration is for those who want to enjoy a harmonious spiritual experience. The quality of music and the number of artists make the event the biggest one of its kind in Canada, Dyck said.

This year David Jeremiah from Turning Point ministries, will be in Red Deer for the first time. Jeremiah, a television minister, has fans both in U.S. and Canada. He will preach messages from the bible Thursday evening, Dyck said.

People of all denominations and all faiths come to the event that usually sees an upward of 3,500 people each night, he said.

“There’s a number of people that will bring their friends, its not exclusive to any denomination, there are no barriers for anybody not being able to come,” said Dyck.

Other bands scheduled to be part of the event are 11th Hour, Greater Vision, The Singing Hills, Freedom Singers, and The Young Street Vocal Band among others.

Tickets are available for all three days or for the evening concerts. For more information visit gospelmusic.ca.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter