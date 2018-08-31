Last Food Truck Friday of 2018 in Red Deer

The final event was this week in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Jacob Lee and Kaitlyn McCulloch enjoy lunch at the last Food Truck Friday of the year in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

One Food Truck Fridays committee member says it was a successful year in a new location.

The last Food Truck Friday of 2018 was this week at the Carnival Cinemas parking lot in Red Deer. The weekly event was previously at downtown by Cool Beans Coffee, on Ross Street.

Randy Holt, committee member and Berries n’ Bowls manager, said the first year at the new location has been “excellent.”

“We’ve gotten really positive responses from the community – nothing but positive,” he said. “We’ve done some good marketing through social media – we have a lot of followers on our Facebook page. We were able to get people to come over and there’s a lot of parking here too.”

Holt said he hopes Food Truck Fridays returns to the same location. The committee will meet soon to discuss future plans for the event, which usually features seven trucks.

“We’ll get together and decide what we’ll do next year,” he said. “We’ll see if there’s anything we want to add or anything we want to do differently.”

Holt said there were some new additions to Food Truck Fridays this year, including live entertainment.

“It’s done nothing but grow,” said Holt. “We’ve had some great musical entertainment stop by and we had a great initial kickoff, which was co-sponsored by the Canada Winter Games committee.”

Food Truck Fridays launches is at its busiest during the spring, Holt added.

“We probably see some of our bigger days in the spring. I think people are just glad winter is finally coming to an end so they can get outside.

“Traffic is a bit down towards the end of the summer. We still get a good crowd, but with people getting ready to go back to school and having other things on their plate it gets a little less busy,” he said.

Holt said he’s excited to do it again next year.

Events like Food Truck Fridays “builds a sense of community. People like getting out, getting some air and getting away from the office with friends and family.

“We see a lot of people contact others on Facebook saying they should meet at Food Truck Fridays,” said Holt.



