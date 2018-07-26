A new calf born to an endangered killer whale off Victoria’s Clover Point, B.C., has died. (Photo by CANADIAN PRESS)

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters off Vancouver Island for the last two days pushing the body of her newborn calf.

Ken Balcomb, senior scientist at The Centre for Whale Research in Friday Harbour, Wash., says the southern resident whale probably knows the calf is dead but she seems reluctant to let it go.

Balcomb says the centre heard Tuesday a new calf had been born off Victoria’s Clover Point, but by the time researchers arrived it was dead.

He says a large percentage of killer whale calves die, but in the last three years all of the calves born to the southern residents have died.

While it’s unclear how many calves have been born in that period, Balcomb says there are 27 reproductive females and historically they could have as many as nine calves a year.

There are only 75 of the whales left, and while the Canadian government has banned the chinook salmon fishery in their hunting grounds, Balcomb isn’t sure if that will be enough to ensure the long-term survival of the endangered population.

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

Most Read

