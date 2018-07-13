Latest photo radar locations released by Red Deer RCMP

Photo radar locations around Red Deer from July 16 to 31 have been released by RCMP Traffic Services.

Motorists should be aware that photo radar vehicles could be parked in playground zones on: Ellenwood Drive, Cornett Drive, Oak Street, Jordan Parkway, 57th Avenue, McLean Street, 47th Avenue, Kerry Wood Drive, Oleander Drive, 58th Street, Vanier Drive, Lawford Avenue and 22nd Street.

They could also be present along the following traffic corridors: 30th Avenue, 40th Avenue, 50th Avenue, 67th Street, 49th Avenue, Riverside Drive, 22nd Street, and Taylor Drive.

RCMP reserves the right to change locations without notice.