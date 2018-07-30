Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators of a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

The federal lawsuit was filed Sunday on behalf of two members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when the boat sank July 19 on Table Rock Lake in Branson. Others killed were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

The lawsuit accuses Ride the Ducks of Branson owner Ripley Entertainment and others of ignoring bad weather warnings that day and of knowing that design flaws made the boats susceptible to sinking.

The legal team that filed the lawsuit has litigated previous wrongful death cases involving duck boats. Lawyers from the team plan a news conference later Monday to discuss the lawsuit.

The Associated Press

