Lawyer for double murderer urges judge against ‘custodial death sentence’

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Taliyah Leigh Marsman is shown in this handout image provided by the Calgary Police.

CALGARY — The lawyer for a Calgary man convicted of killing a Calgary mother and her young daughter says 50 years in prison before any chance of parole would be tantamount to a death sentence.

A jury found Edward Downey, 49, guilty last year of first-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of Sara Baillie and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman.

The convictions come with an automatic life sentence, but Justice Beth Hughes is to decide whether Downey must wait 25 or 50 years before he can apply for parole.

The Crown is seeking consecutive periods of parole ineligibility, meaning Downey would be 96 before he has a chance at freedom.

His lawyer, Gavin Wolch, argued Friday the sentences should be served concurrently, meaning Downey would be 71 when he his eligible for parole.

“Consecutive ineligibility would extinguish any glimmer of hope. Even concurrent time leaves only a sliver,” said Wolch, noting his client is remorseful.

“You could call it a custodial death sentence.”

Downey apologized Friday to Baillie and Taliyah’s friends and family — but did not admit to killing them.

“I’m very sorry for what happened to Sara and Taliyah. I’m sorry to the families that you lost your loved ones,” he said in a soft, hoarse voice.

“There was things that I should have did. I know there’s nothing I can say to bring your loved ones back.”

Hughes will give her decision at a future date that has yet to be set.

Earlier, victim impact statements were read in court as Downey sat placidly.

“You didn’t have the right to decide that their lives didn’t matter, because they mattered to us. They mattered a lot,” Baillie’s aunt Marilynne Hamilton told Downey, her voice choked by tears.

Her husband Scott and daughter Alex were by her side.

Framed photos of Baillie and Taliyah were placed in Downey’s line of sight.

The trial heard Downey believed Baillie had influenced her best friend to break up with him and blamed her for her friend refusing to work for him as an escort.

The Crown argued Baillie’s daughter was a witness who needed silencing.

Previous story
Nearly 40,000 veterans waiting for disability benefits as backlog keeps growing
Next story
Judge rules Alberta couple’s statements in son’s death admissible at trial

Just Posted

Red Deer Rebels pull off dramatic 5-3 victory over Brandon Wheat Kings

Top Rebels’ defenseman, Alex Alexeyev, carried off ice with injury

Heavy snowfall leads to Highway 2 mayhem in and around Red Deer

Hwy 2 northbound lanes near Red Deer closed because of numerous collisions

A ‘relevant time’ to bust myths about immigration, say organizers of Red Deer event

CommUnity of One is an all-day, free event on March 23

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

Red Deer County and city get provincial transit funding

City gets $2.5 million for transit terminals, county to get $480,000 towards possible bus purchases

Highlights: RDC Kings roll over Titans de Limoilou, advance to national volleyball semifinal

RDC will play the VIU Mariners in the semifinal at 8 p.m. on Friday

Nearly 40,000 veterans waiting for disability benefits as backlog keeps growing

OTTAWA — Despite repeated promises to fix the mess, the number of… Continue reading

Alberta UCP leader promises no change to personal income tax rates if elected

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

Judge rules Alberta couple’s statements in son’s death admissible at trial

LETHBRIDGE — A judge has ruled that statements given to an RCMP… Continue reading

Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Opposition Leader Jason Kenney locked… Continue reading

Lawyer for double murderer urges judge against ‘custodial death sentence’

CALGARY — The lawyer for a Calgary man convicted of killing a… Continue reading

Hay’s Daze: What’s in a name?

U of Eh? U of See. RDU. Red Deer University. Simple and… Continue reading

Street Tales: Aging with addiction

On October 3, 2009 at 3:00 A.M. I wrote my first Street… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

Most Read