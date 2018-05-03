Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from the caucus over sexual harassment claims and what he says is Weir’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions.

Weir, however, said the move is in retaliation for his own claim that the harassment complaint levelled against him in January was not only unfounded, but a politically motivated attempt to punish him.

Singh said in a statement today that a third-party investigation ”found one claim of harassment and three claims of sexual harassment were sustained by the evidence.

“Weir failed to read non-verbal cues in social situations and his behaviour resulted in significant negative impacts on the complainants,” the statement said.

“The report found that when Mr. Weir was told his advances were unwanted, he stopped.”

Singh said he considered various corrective resolutions including conciliation. But “recent developments demonstrate Mr. Weir is unwilling to take responsibility for his actions and therefore any rehabilitative approach is now untenable.”

Weir was originally suspended from his duties as a New Democrat MP earlier this year pending a third-party investigation, but remained in caucus.

In his own statement, Weir said the investigation’s process was flawed and its findings exaggerated.

He said Singh had earlier decided to reinstate him.

“Upon reading the report, Singh decided to reinstate Weir based on his willingness to participate in conciliation with any complainants who opt to do so and complete training — an opportunity for self-improvement Weir immediately welcomed,” the MP’s statement about himself said.

He added, however, that after he went public earlier this week with his complaint about the original allegations being politically motivated, the hammer came down.

“Singh then notified Weir just before midnight on May 2 that he is being expelled from caucus, not because of the report’s findings but because Weir commented publicly and Singh deemed that unacceptable.”

Singh said he believes his response was appropriate and fair and it gave Weir an opportunity to accept the findings and take responsibility for his actions.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house
Next story
Devin Dreeshen to represent United Conservatives

Just Posted

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters have surged past record levels in parts of New… Continue reading

Devin Dreeshen to represent United Conservatives

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake has new UCP representative

Indigenous woman who led Manitoba march begs Jane Philpott for help

GATINEAU, Que. — An Indigenous woman who led a lengthy march in… Continue reading

Parkland CEO warns oil supply restrictions will hurt B.C., Alberta

CALGARY — The chief executive of Alberta-based Parkland Fuel Corp. says any… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

TORONTO — An association representing at least half of Tim Hortons’ U.S.… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Infrastructure, homelessness and green living were some of the items Red Deerians… Continue reading

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir… Continue reading

Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe’s jockstrap helps business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A celebrity jockstrap that’s been the buzz of Alaska… Continue reading

Ex-Beatle Paul donates Linda McCartney photos to V&A museum

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert Museum says Paul McCartney has donated… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Suncor CEO says he’s ‘encouraged’ new pipelines will be built after PM’s visit

CALGARY — The CEO of oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. says he’s… Continue reading

Lightning strike quickly, beat Bruins

Lightning 4 Bruins 1 (Tampa Bay leads the series 2-1) BOSTON —… Continue reading

Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion

TORONTO — If there’s one member of the Toronto Raptors who might… Continue reading

Photo: Maryview School students visit the Advocate

Grades 3 to 5 students learned about newspapers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month