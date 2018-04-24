Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

From left, Joey Ingram and Jason Siebenga had a laugh while they swept a rock during the Lacombe Farmers and Farmerettes Bonspiel at the Lacombe Curling Club last week. (Black Press file photo)

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the leaky roof at the Lacombe Curling Rink, and the city could pay as much as $350,000 to replace it.

Mandy Peakman, president of the curling rink board, said the hailstorm damage didn’t really show up in any significant way until this winter.

“It wasn’t until this winter that we had some issues with it,” said Peakman. “This winter we had quite a bit of snow on the roof and then there was some warm weather on two or three occasions and it melted and we has some leaking onto the ice surface.

“We had to go through some ice maintenance to get the ice back into play.”

But, because the roof damaged in 2015 and the leaks didn’t show up until this past winter, the city can’t file an insurance claim to fix the roof.

The leaks first started appearing in October 2017. Silicone patches were applied then and in February of this year.

According to the city, which owns the building, significant leaking has occurred over the ice sheet area. In March, the city hired a roofing company to help city staff clear the roof of snow and added spirals to prevent further leaking to stem the leak, and save a bonspiel that was underway. That short-term fix cost the city $5,000.

At Lacombe’s city council meeting on Monday, council approved a request for city administration to allocate $350,000 to replace the roof, but to also ask city administration to look into funding alternatives. This could include asking Lacombe County for some money.

A request for proposal will be issued by the city, which administration said will lead to the true cost and add information about materials and warranty.

The curling rink’s roof was last replaced in 2004 with an expected lifespan of 25-years. The project was not part of the city’s 10-year capital plan.

The rink has been drained for the season. According to the curling association’s spring newsletter, there will be a few renovations to the club during the offseason including improved insulation, carpet replacement and new paint.



