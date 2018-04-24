From left, Joey Ingram and Jason Siebenga had a laugh while they swept a rock during the Lacombe Farmers and Farmerettes Bonspiel at the Lacombe Curling Club last week. (Black Press file photo)

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the leaky roof at the Lacombe Curling Rink, and the city could pay as much as $350,000 to replace it.

Mandy Peakman, president of the curling rink board, said the hailstorm damage didn’t really show up in any significant way until this winter.

“It wasn’t until this winter that we had some issues with it,” said Peakman. “This winter we had quite a bit of snow on the roof and then there was some warm weather on two or three occasions and it melted and we has some leaking onto the ice surface.

“We had to go through some ice maintenance to get the ice back into play.”

But, because the roof damaged in 2015 and the leaks didn’t show up until this past winter, the city can’t file an insurance claim to fix the roof.

The leaks first started appearing in October 2017. Silicone patches were applied then and in February of this year.

According to the city, which owns the building, significant leaking has occurred over the ice sheet area. In March, the city hired a roofing company to help city staff clear the roof of snow and added spirals to prevent further leaking to stem the leak, and save a bonspiel that was underway. That short-term fix cost the city $5,000.

At Lacombe’s city council meeting on Monday, council approved a request for city administration to allocate $350,000 to replace the roof, but to also ask city administration to look into funding alternatives. This could include asking Lacombe County for some money.

A request for proposal will be issued by the city, which administration said will lead to the true cost and add information about materials and warranty.

The curling rink’s roof was last replaced in 2004 with an expected lifespan of 25-years. The project was not part of the city’s 10-year capital plan.

The rink has been drained for the season. According to the curling association’s spring newsletter, there will be a few renovations to the club during the offseason including improved insulation, carpet replacement and new paint.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Middle school students to show off coding skills
Next story
Red Deer County supports Sylvan Lake care centre

Just Posted

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the leaky… Continue reading

Late start to seeding season doesn’t worry Central Alberta farmers

A late start to seeding doesn’t faze one Central Alberta farmer. Terry… Continue reading

Identities of 10 killed in Toronto van attack will take days to confirm: Coroner

TORONTO — Investigators probing the deadly van attack that killed 10 people… Continue reading

Accused in van attack a former ‘below-average’ CAF recruit, but no red flag: source

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — The man accused in a van attack that… Continue reading

Red Deer County facing worst flooding in years

Motorists warned to stay off water-covered roads and obey barricades

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining… Continue reading

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

MPAA head says theatres will survive rise of streaming sites

LAS VEGAS — Two film industry leaders told theatre owners Tuesday that… Continue reading

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

University of Alberta stands by decision to give David Suzuki honorary degree

EDMONTON — The University of Alberta is standing by its decision to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month