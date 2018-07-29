Alice Koning, community and outreach programmer at Kerry Wood Nature Centre, was preparing the planetarium on Sunday for the centre’s monthly indoor show of the night sky and constellations. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Learn about constellations at Kerry Wood Nature Centre

Indoor Family Planetarium program in Red Deer

Kerry Wood Nature Centre regularly hosts indoor Family Planetarium events to teach people about constellations.

The latest tour of the night sky happened on Sunday in the centre’s inflatable dome.

The next shows are scheduled for August 12. Hour-long shows will be held at 1 and 3 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person and $10 per family. Maximum capacity in the dome is 25. For more information call 403-346-2010.

The planetarium is handicapped and wheelchair accessible.

Kerry Wood Nature Centre is located at 6300 45th Ave.






