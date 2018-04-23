Public Interest Alberta to host Revenue Reno in Red Deer

Learn how taxes support health care and education at Red Deer College

Central Albertans are invited to Red Deer College to have a conversation about taxes, health care and education Tuesday.

Public Interest Alberta will host Revenue Reno, a province-wide campaign to discuss the province’s tax system at in Room 1500, (Cornerstone Dining Room) at 7 p.m.

Joel French, Public Interest Alberta executive director, said Albertans care about the public services available to them.

“We don’t raise nearly enough tax revenue in order to pay for the basic public services we receive like health care, education, senior’s care, and I think Albertans put a lot of value on those services,” he said.

He said the interactive session will provide some facts about taxes and services, and will be followed by a question and answer period.

“Political parties get scared about these discussions so this is about having an honest discussion with all the facts on the table,” he said.

Speakers include Turdy Thomson, vice-president of Heatlh Sciences Association of Alberta, Dianne Macaulay, Red Deer Public Schools trustee, Darnel Forro, Alberta College of Social Workers, and Ricardo Acuña, executive director of the Parkland Institute.

For more information or to RSVP visit revenuereno.ca.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter