Maria Spinks, Safari Club International Red Deer and District Chapter vice-president, will be at Ladies’ Range Day on June 2. The event is for women who want to get comfortable with firearms in a safe environment. Photo supplied

Learn to shoot safely at Ladies’ Range Day in Central Alberta

Walking up to a firearms’ store and looking at the variety of guns available can be intimidating for beginners.

That’s why the first-ever Ladies’ Range Day will let women test, and get comfortable with, various rifles and handguns. The hope is for them to find the right firearm.

The June 2 event, hosted by Safari Club International Red Deer and District Chapter and Red Deer Fish and Game Association, teaches women how to safely handle a firearm.

Women in Central Alberta, from novice to experienced skill levels, will shoot targets in a safe environment with guidance from instructors.

Maria Spinks, Safari Club International Red Deer and District Chapter vice-president, said women from 12 and up will be able to learn about guns suitable for shooting targets, deers, and gophers without breaking their shoulder.

The Airdrie resident said participants will also find like-minded women and have fun while learning a new skill.

Spinks said registrants don’t need a firearms licence. The day will be broken into information sessions about handguns, shotguns and rifles before participants try loading and unloading guns and shooting.

Those who are interested can register for range day that runs 10 to 3 p.m. at Red Deer Fish and Game outdoor range by calling 403-470-1726.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
