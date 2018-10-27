Learning digital skills at Red Deer College

Steve Chizen and Dallas Haugan, with Finning Canada, work with two youths at digital skills workshops at Red Deer College Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Young Central Albertans explored the creative side of science this weekend at Red Deer College.

Actua, RDC and Finning Canada hosted a digital skills event for 43 youths from Homeschoolers Central Alberta Saturday.

“Today’s workshop is all about getting kids excited about digital literacy skills,” said Kaitlynn Carroll, Actua communications and special projects manager.

“They’re going to be coding, exploring the creative side behind science and touring the college’s Makerspace.”

Actua, Canada’s largest science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) youth outreach network, represents 37 universities and colleges; RDC’s Red Hot Science branch is an Actua network member.

Finning Canada is a major western Canada partner for Actua.

At Saturday’s workshop, participants designed and coded their own programmable robots. Youths brainstormed ideas, created a blueprint and built a machine.

They then had the chance to “test drive” the equipment, make improvements and complete tasks on a mock mine site while considering cost, applications and the impact on the environment. Finning employees were on-site to share their expertise with the youths.

“Digital skills are absolutely relevant for careers today and for jobs that haven’t even been created yet,” she said.

“Coding and the foundational skills behind computer science and engineering; it’s important kids are learning that now so they’re prepared for the future and future job opportunities.”

Tracey Gall, with RDC’s Red Hot Science, said the workshop is a great opportunity for local youths.

“Today was an opportunity to give this group some exposure to coding and to see how it can apply to applied science or technology while they have a bit of fun,” she said.

For more information on Red Hot Science visit www.rdc.ab.ca.



