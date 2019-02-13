Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students used virtual reality to learn at Ctrl V in Red Deer Wednesday. Contributed photo

Learning with virtual reality in Red Deer

Lindsay Thurber students learned chemistry at Ctrl V Wednesday

Virtual reality isn’t just about games, it can be used to teach as well.

A group of Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students, mostly from grades 10 and 11, travelled to Ctrl V in Red Deer on Wednesday to experience a virtual reality chemistry program.

Science teacher Jason Zackowski said the students enjoyed the experience.

“In our advanced curriculum, we are learning some pretty complicated concepts about electron locations within probability zones or shells, and the virtual games were made to have kids practise this,” said Zackowski.

READ MORE: Red Deer teacher engages students with “cool” science experiments

Each student got about 30 to 35 minutes in the program, where they built atoms with the proper number of protons and neutrons, and the correct number of electrons in the correct shells.

Zackowski said he and other teachers at Lindsay Thurber try to keep students engaged by implementing new and interesting ways to learn.

“Sometimes in science, you hit walls where you can’t do labs to explain theoretical concepts,” said Zackowski.

The virtual reality program “cements something extremely abstract with something tangible the kids can see in front of them and interact with. It was very powerful.

“This is a huge breakthrough to let the kids see this,” he said. “We’ll go every year that it’s offered and we’ve been giving the developer of the software feedback. They’re hoping to tweak it, make it better and more intuitive, and add some more stuff.”

Zackowski said if this type of technology could be applied to biology and other sciences, “the possibilities could be endless.”

At the end of the trip, students played a virtual game where they threw atoms at each other to knock classmates off a virtual cliff.

“It was exciting and tense with tons of laughs and screams,” said Zackowski.

Madinah Ramji, Ctrl V operating manager, said programs like The Virtual Classroom open the door to more types of content.

“There is a lot of educational content out there,” said Ramji. “There are things like fire extinguisher simulators and things for the oil rigs. It’s definitely becoming increasingly popular as the technology advances.”


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photos: Young renters lose everything in mobile home fire in Red Deer, cats still missing
Next story
Red Deer hospital administrator seeks the UCP nomination for Red Deer South

Just Posted

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red… Continue reading

Photos: Young renters lose everything in mobile home fire in Red Deer, cats still missing

A Red Deer man has lost everything in a mobile home fire,… Continue reading

Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer is ready to welcome athletes

It will host a music and cultural festival during the Games

Learning with virtual reality in Red Deer

Lindsay Thurber students learned chemistry at Ctrl V Wednesday

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley pledges to move ahead with ‘major’ Red Deer hospital re-development

If re-elected, her New Democrat government pledges to ‘get things moving’

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Edmonton quarterback Reilly expected to raise bar in CFL free agency

Mike Reilly has again risen the bar among CFL quarterbacks. Shortly after… Continue reading

Sting brings musical to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to… Continue reading

Most Read