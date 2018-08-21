City councillor Lawrence Lee announced his intention to run for the nomination of the United Conservative Party for the constituency of Red Deer-North. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

UPDATED: Lee seeks UCP nomination in Red Deer

Eyes Red Deer-North constituency

Lawrence Lee wants to represent the United Conservative Party in Red Deer-North.

The two-term city councillor made the announcement Tuesday morning in the Fairview neighbourhood where he grew up and the former site of his family’s store.

“Working behind the cash register of this store from age five taught me very quickly to become attune to what’s going on in our neighbourhood, in our community, and also how important relationships are to build a successful community and a successful business,” Lee said.

Lawrence joins Cole Kander, Adriana LaGrange and Reg Warkentin competing for the UCP nomination in Red Deer-North for the next provincial election.

Lee, a business investor, served nine years on Red Deer Public School Board before elected to city council.

He has held past and current directorships on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta, Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools, and Red Deer and District Chinese Community Society.

Lee called himself a fiscal conservative, aware of the ballooning deficit plaguing Alberta, who is focused on the evolution of the environment and economy.

He said the economic opportunities for Red Deer-North are tremendous.

“We have the capacity to build incubators for computer engineers, technology, and jobs for the future where we’ve lost that capacity in the energy sector in this part of the community.”

Lee said his work on city council will not be affected much during nomination contest, but if he wins the nomination he would look at stepping away from his role on council.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Town of Olds has new manager of community services
Next story
Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Just Posted

Man dies in vehicle rollover west of Red Deer

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

UPDATED: Lee seeks UCP nomination in Red Deer

Eyes Red Deer-North constituency

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Red Deer city council considers new business licence bylaw

All businesses operating in the City of Red Deer will require a… Continue reading

Saskatchewan farmer’s death triggers emotional harvest of love and respect

MILESTONE, Sask. — Volunteers have rallied to harvest the large wheat crop… Continue reading

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

MELFORT, Sask. — The case of a Calgary truck driver charged in… Continue reading

Animal crackers break out of their cages

After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of… Continue reading

Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A woman who often walked her dog… Continue reading

Patients redirected as water leak shuts down Edmonton hospital’s emergency room

EDMONTON — Ambulances are being redirected to other hospitals after a water… Continue reading

Parks Canada moves second bison bull that wandered out of Banff National Park

BANFF — Parks Canada says a second bison bull that wandered out… Continue reading

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is scrapping an unpopular lottery system for… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

TORONTO — A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal… Continue reading

Scheer going to India to ‘repair’ relationship after ‘disastrous’ Trudeau trip

OTTAWA — Six months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy prowess… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month