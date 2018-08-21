UPDATED: Lee seeks UCP nomination in Red Deer

City councillor Lawrence Lee announced his intention to run for the nomination of the United Conservative Party for the constituency of Red Deer-North. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Lawrence Lee wants to represent the United Conservative Party in Red Deer-North.

The two-term city councillor made the announcement Tuesday morning in the Fairview neighbourhood where he grew up and the former site of his family’s store.

“Working behind the cash register of this store from age five taught me very quickly to become attune to what’s going on in our neighbourhood, in our community, and also how important relationships are to build a successful community and a successful business,” Lee said.

Lawrence joins Cole Kander, Adriana LaGrange and Reg Warkentin competing for the UCP nomination in Red Deer-North for the next provincial election.

Lee, a business investor, served nine years on Red Deer Public School Board before elected to city council.

He has held past and current directorships on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta, Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools, and Red Deer and District Chinese Community Society.

Lee called himself a fiscal conservative, aware of the ballooning deficit plaguing Alberta, who is focused on the evolution of the environment and economy.

He said the economic opportunities for Red Deer-North are tremendous.

“We have the capacity to build incubators for computer engineers, technology, and jobs for the future where we’ve lost that capacity in the energy sector in this part of the community.”

Lee said his work on city council will not be affected much during nomination contest, but if he wins the nomination he would look at stepping away from his role on council.



