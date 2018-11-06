Louis Bull Council chambers. (Contributed photo).

Legalized cannabis causes debate on some Central Alberta First Nations reserves

Could it be as damaging as liquor? some elders ask

Whether to allow cannabis consumption on reserve is causing debate in at least one Central Alberta First Nation community that already bans liquor.

Many elders in the dry Louis Bull Band are against legalized cannabis, said Jeff Rain, executive-assistant in the band office. Since marijuana is a mind-altering substance, Rain said there are some people who think it should be treated like alcohol and not be allowed on the reserve at all.

But since no official decision has yet been made, the Louis Bull Band council has passed interim rules about not smoking cannabis within 50 metres of public buildings, schools, parks and playgrounds. He said it’s the same rules adopted by the province, including not smoking at places of employment.

These restrictions are lenient compared to what the band council could determine if elders and other members decide to ban cannabis altogether, said Rain. In the meantime, Louis Bull officials have been keeping an eye on how neighbouring First Nations are handling the legalization of cannabis.

The Samson First Nation has adopted similar rules about where marijuana can be smoked, but is still working on a bylaw to control retail sales on Samson land. (Any cannabis shops seeking to open in the Maskwacis town site would have to get permission from the County of Ponoka and the province.)

Mel Buffalo, court advocate for the band, said he was asked by council a week ago to come up with a draft bylaw. He’s mostly looking at ones already imposed by Calgary and Edmonton, requiring certain distances between cannabis sales outlets and schools, parks and day cares.

He expects to bring the proposed legislation before council sometimes this month for approval.

If passed, the bylaw must be ratified by the membership and then sent to the Canadian Justice Department in Ottawa to be looked over. It’s published in a Canadian law gazette for 90 days to see if there are any public objections before being finally adopted.

The Samson band was among many First Nations across Canada who were approached by companies that want to start legal grow ops on indigenous land. Samson First Nation’s economic development officer, Paul Johnson, said “it’s still a touchy subject,” so the initial response was ‘no.’

But with an unemployment rate of about 90 per cent, the band is always looking for ways to bring more jobs to the reserve, so the matter could come up for discussion again at some point, he added.

In the meantime, a small hemp operation has employed seven Samson members. Johnson said it was started in April. Hemp grown by area farmers is being brought to a Samson facility where the hemp stock is broken down for use as a bio-fibre in pet bedding and other products.

