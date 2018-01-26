Legendary Edmonton jazz pianist and ex-senator Tommy Banks dies at age 81

EDMONTON — Tommy Banks, a renowned Edmonton jazz pianist and former senator, has died at the age of 81.

His family issued a statement saying Banks died peacefully Thursday surrounded by family and staff at the Grey Nuns palliative care unit in Edmonton.

Banks’ long and impressive musical resume, which began with his professional debut in 1950, covered virtually aspect of Canadian entertainment through the years.

He won both a Juno and Gemini award, hosted “The Tommy Banks Show” from 1968-83 and numerous other TV programs, and performed throughout North America and around the world.

The accomplishments listed on Banks’ website include his role as a guest conductor for numerous symphony orchestras, including 12 in Canada, and his musical direction for Olympic and Commonwealth Games and for such dignitaries as Queen Elizabeth and Pope John Paul.

Banks was a founding chairman of the Alberta Foundation for the Performing Arts, was chairman of the Edmonton Concert Hall Foundation from 1989-91, and is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Banks was appointed to the Senate in 2000 and served on multiple committees until his term ended in 2011. He also served on a panel which advised the government during the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

“Great sadness here in Edmonton at the news that the legendary and much loved Tommy Banks has died,” said former prime minister Kim Campbell on Twitter.

“The world has lost one of the true musical greats tonite, my mentor and dear friend,” tweeted Grammy Award winning producer David Foster. “A gentleman and a gentle man.”

Edmonton’s Winspear Centre tweeted that Banks “changed the landscape of the Edmonton music scene and will be forever remembered for his incredible talent & passion.”

Banks’ family said a celebration of life will be announced in the coming weeks and asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

Previous story
Shock, surprise in Barrie, Ont., in light of Patrick Brown’s fall from grace
Next story
Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets

Just Posted

RCMP fined for Labour Code violations in wake of fatal shooting rampage in N.B.

MONCTON, N.B. — The RCMP has been ordered to pay $550,000 for… Continue reading

Sugars mask smoke compounds in tainted wine grapes: B.C. researchers

VANCOUVER — Smoky overtones can ruin a nice bottle of wine, but… Continue reading

Fire at hospital kills 37, injures scores in South Korea

MIRYANG, Korea, Republic Of — A fire raced through a small South… Continue reading

Legendary Edmonton jazz pianist and ex-senator Tommy Banks dies at age 81

EDMONTON — Tommy Banks, a renowned Edmonton jazz pianist and former senator,… Continue reading

Polish neo-Nazis praising Hitler spark revulsion and debate

WARSAW, Poland — An undercover expose of Polish neo-Nazis celebrating Adolf Hitler… Continue reading

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month