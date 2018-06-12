Red Deer Legion president Bev Hanes and first vice-president Dennis Morgan are looking forward to renovations that will help revitalize the legion. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Legion to close for renovations end of June

Red Deer Legion to re-open in the fall

Red Deer Legion will be closing for renovations on June 30 as it downsizes to a smaller space in the building it once owned on the corner of Bremner Avenue and Molly Bannister Drive.

Over the last two years the legion has been working on selling its 30,000 square-foot building and property at 2810 Bremner Ave, but will will still lease about one-third of the building.

“It’s been a long, long journey for us. Papers were signed for the sale Friday. Possession won’t be until Aug. 15. We still have a lot of work to do to clear out the areas we’re not going to occupy,” said legion president Bev Hanes on Tuesday.

In late May the legion members approveed a 10-year lease.

Hanes said closing for July and August will allow renovations to be done quicker to hopefully re-open by mid-September.

When the legion moved into the building in 1981 it had over 4,500 members. Membership now sits at about 1,326.

“Our membership is aging. At one point here a while ago we had 50 veterans over 90. Even at the age of 80, you don’t get them coming in that often.”

She said the legion has been losing money and a smaller footprint will reduce costs.

“Hopefully once everything gets back up we can have a little more emphasis on things that we can do for veterans in the community.”

The smaller legion space will include the canteen, games room and kitchen.

She said renovations will open up the space and larger windows will bring in more light which may help to attract younger members.

A lot of groups consistently use the legion to hold events, and many regulars just like to hang out, read the newspaper, or visit with each other, Hanes said.

The door to the legion will be moved to the north side of the building by the parking lot.

Recently the legion was able to find new homes for most of its historical and military collection. It will hold a garage sale on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to sell off its remaining miscellaneous items.

RELATED:

Red Deer Legion in the midst of downsizing after approving lease agreement

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Red Deer Legion for sale


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s DBA needs more help dealing with special events
Next story
Central Alberta resident brings home national award for building online teacher network

Just Posted

Red Deer County approves major commercial/industrial development near Penhold

Looking to the future, Red Deer County began work on creating a… Continue reading

New look proposed for three future Red Deer neighbourhoods

Less prominent front attached garages favoured

Legion to close for renovations end of June

Red Deer Legion to re-open in the fall

Be a Scot for a day at Red Deer Highland Games

The 71st annual event is June 23 at Westerner Park

Red Deer’s DBA needs more help dealing with special events

City council approves fund transfer to hire temporary worker

UPDATED: Homelessness conference being held in Red Deer

7 Cities Conference on Housing First and Homelessness

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Updated: Four inmates escape Red Deer Remand

Police continue to look for three prisoners; One captured

Murder trial begins for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

HAMILTON — The second-degree murder trial of a white homeowner charged with… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Don’t call 911 if your pizza isn’t ready on time, police say

LEEDS, Ont. — Starvation can be a life or death matter, but… Continue reading

Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the Nunavut legislature are to vote Thursday… Continue reading

Stigma a major issue for many young people with Type 1 diabetes, study finds

TORONTO — At 16, Michael Wright was shocked to learn he had… Continue reading

U2 dedicates song to Anthony Bourdain at Apollo show

NEW YORK — U2 frontman Bono honoured the late Anthony Bourdain toward… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month