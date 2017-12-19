Leitch, Trost among Tory MPs facing challenge for right to run in 2019 election

OTTAWA — Three Conservative MPs who sought the party’s leadership earlier this year are bracing for a fight to represent the party at all come the 2019 election.

Kellie Leitch, Brad Trost and Deepak Obhrai are among several sitting MPs facing nomination challenges for the next federal vote, but it’s expected to be weeks yet before their prospective foes are approved to run against them.

Conservative party headquarters in Ottawa is now reviewing applications from several people seeking to challenge incumbent MPs after the deadline for filing to do so passed Friday.

If the applications are approved, riding associations get to interview and sign-off on prospective candidates and if they get the final nod from the party, elections will be held later in 2018.

Leitch, Trost and Obhrai have all committed to running again.

Leitch finished sixth in the leadership contest, running on a platform that included, among other things, a controversial call for a values test for new Canadians. She’s kept a relatively low profile in the House of Commons since and was not included in new leader Andrew Scheer’s shadow cabinet.

But she won her Ontario riding by 5,000 votes in the 2015 federal election and said she continues to enjoy the strong support of people there.

The challenge isn’t connected to her failed leadership bid, she said.

“Our party has an open nomination process and I agree with it,” she said.

“It’s part of a healthy process and evidence of a strong party.”

At least two people have filed the paperwork to challenge her. One is Gillian Yeates, a Harvard-educated physician, who told a local news outlet last month the riding needed a change.

“I feel strongly there needs to be changes and changes on how we are addressing our public and presenting ourselves as a country,” she told Simcoe.com.

“Sometimes there is something that says this is a need and this needs to change and that’s why I am doing it.”

The other is Terry Dowdall, mayor of Essa Township, about an hour north of Toronto. In 2010, Dowdall beat out incumbent mayor David Guergis for that job; Guergis’s cousin Helena is the former Conservative MP for the riding.

Previous story
Family of man killed in Red Deer house fire fundraising to send remains to the Philippines

Just Posted

Family of man killed in Red Deer house fire fundraising to send remains to the Philippines

Family members of the victim in Sunday’s Normandeau house fire are fundraising… Continue reading

Red Deer County questions sewage line plan

County takes issue with cost breakdown on portion of regional sewer line

Teens killed in crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home to Rocky Mountain House for Christmas

Two teenagers killed in a car crash south of Fort McMurray were… Continue reading

UPDATED: Medically-assisted detox available at Safe Harbour Society

24-hour access to a team of doctors and nurses

Some garbage pickup schedules will change in Red Deer due to Christmas

No Monday morning collection until Jan. 5

WATCH: Grade 7 students bake Christmas cookies with seniors

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s Community School teamed up with Red… Continue reading

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month