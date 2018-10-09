Lending Cupboard in Red Deer receives Seniors Service Award from province

The Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta in Red Deer received a provincial award recently. (From left) Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, The Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta executive director Dawna Morey, and Kim Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer-North. Photo via The Lending Cupboard on Facebook

The Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta in Red Deer has earned some bragging rights.

The society was one of several in Alberta to receive a Seniors Service Award from the province earlier this month.

Dawna Morey, executive director at the Lending Cupboard, said the award is for her executive board members, the staff and all the volunteers.

“It was a really incredible honour and it was humbling to be amongst such amazing Albertans that have also been recognized for their individual efforts,” she said.

She added the staff and volunteers are the “true heroes of the organization.”

For more than 20 years, the Minister’s Seniors Service Awards have recognized volunteers and groups that improve the lives of Alberta’s older generation.

“Alberta is a province of dedicated and talented volunteers who work day after day to improve seniors’ lives,” said Lori Sigurdson, minister of Seniors and Housing.

With an inventory of more than 9,000 items, the society provides medical equipment to those who need it. The organization lends about 1,3000 pieces of medical equipment every month for extreme sports injuries, those recovering from an illness or surgery, end of life care, children, youth and seniors.

Morey said the society helps everyone from 18-month-children with spina bidifa who may need special walkers, teenagers or adults who may need air boots and crutches, and older people who may have had a knee or hip surgery.

About 70 per cent of the group’s clients are age 55 or older, with mobility issues, including Parkinson’s and MS.

Morey said she first heard the organization was a nominee for the award around August. On Oct. 1, she received the award in Edmonton, alongside Kim Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer-North and Sigurdson.

Dolores Dercach of Sundre was also one of the recipients of the award. Others were Bill Chrapko from Edmonton, Bill Wulff from Drumheller, Della Robertson from Cochrane, Jim Swift from Calgary, Waqar Manzoor from Chestermere and Fairview and Area Seniors Check-In Line Society in Fairview.



