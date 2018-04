A recent Women of Excellence Awards nominee in Red Deer, Leslie Greentree is making a stage debut in “The Year of Magical Thinking.”

The one woman show is an adaptation of Joan Didion’s award winning, best selling memoir of the same name.

The debut night is Thursday with performances running through April 14 at the Nickle Studio at the Memorial Centre.

Tickets are available at ignitiontheatre.ca.



