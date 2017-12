Elks Hall in Leslieville was fully engulfed in flames Friday night. (Photo courtesy Scott Finkbeiner)

The Elks Hall in a small Central Alberta hamlet was destroyed by a fire Friday night.

Firefighters from four different fire crews were called to Elks Hall Leslieville, east of Rocky Mountain House, after 7 p.m. to battle the fire.

Temperature dropped below -42 C Friday night, which complicated the firefighters’ efforts.

More to come.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter