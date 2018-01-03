Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Officials say someone intentionally set the Leslieville’s Elks Lodge fire on Dec. 29.

Clearwater Regional Fire Chief Steve Debienne said the structure fire was deliberate after concluding the scene investigation on Tuesday.

Police confirmed a person of interest has been identified by the police.

RCMP continue to look for more witnesses to the incident.

The Rocky Mountain House RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit are still actively investigating the incident.

Thirty-three firefighters from four different fire stations were called to Elks Hall Leslieville, east of Rocky Mountain House, just after 7 p.m. to battle the structure fire.

The building collapsed completely in the incident.

The lodge had been standing for about 70 years in the hamlet of about 250 people.

If you have any information about the investigation contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882.


