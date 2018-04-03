Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

During a slowly recovering economy isn’t the time to restrict businesses from advertising with portable or dynamic signs, Red Deer city council heard on Tuesday.

“It would make business more difficult than it already is,” said Reg Warkentin, policy and advocacy manager for the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce.

He was one of several speakers at a public hearing on Red Deer’s new sign bylaw who opposed “unreasonable” space restrictions between portable and dynamic signs.

There must be 100 metres between portable signs and 300 metres between dynamic signs under the new bylaw. As well, there must be 100 metres between dynamic signs and residential areas.

Several speakers suggested that unless these distances were reduced considerably, it could cause strife between businesses — particularly those in strip malls which would only be allowed to have one or two portable signs for multiple outlets.

Marty Curtis, of Red Deer Magnetic Signs, praised the new sign bylaw in general, but objected to the 100-metre spacing between portable signs, which is more restrictive than in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie (which only require 30-metre spacing).

He predicted “mom and pop operations” would be forced to compete to advertise.

“Let’s face it, things are not great right now and businesses need help,” added Curtis.

Beau Lucas, of the National Neon sign company, called the bylaw’s 300-metre distance between dynamic signs “unfair.” And a representative from Red Deer College complained the 100-metre space between dynamic signs and residential areas would restrict the college from erecting more signs near arterial roadways. A 60-metre distance was recommended.

In light of these comments, Councillors Frank Wong and Michael Dawe initially could not support the sign bylaw unless the spacing between signs was reconsidered.

But eventually the entire sign bylaw was passed unanimously by council — along with a resolution directing city administration to reconsider the spacing issue and report back to council within three months.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

