Graphic warning: Lethbridge mayor slams racist tirade caught on viral video at Denny’s

Woman identified in video is from Cranbrook, B.C.

The mayor of Lethbridge is condemning a racist tirade caught on video at a local Denny’s and says it does not reflect the southern Alberta city’s attitude toward newcomers.

Chris Spearman says Lethbridge is diverse, modern and welcoming to people from all over the world.

The video posted to Facebook Monday night was viewed 120,000 times by midday today.

In it, a woman identified as Kelly Pocha from Crankbrook, B.C. turns toward a group in the booth beside hers and yells at them to go back to their country.

The men can be heard trying to shout over her, saying they are all human beings and asking why she is being racist.

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council says it’s appalled by the video and has reached out to the group involved.

The video was posted on Facebook under the name Monir Omerzai, who wrote: “Every culture and every human being should be respected it does not matter what colour you are (or) where you came from.”

Spearman said he understands the woman does not live in Alberta. Lethbridge police say they’re looking into the matter.

