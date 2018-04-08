Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Do you feel safe living in the City of Red Deer?

That was one of the questions that sparked conversations between Red Deerians and city council on Saturday at Parkland Mall. Hundreds attended “Let’s talk about our city” hosted by the City of Red Deer, discussing various issues like policing with city councillors.

Coun. Ken Johnston, who has attended the event for the past five years, said it was by far the busiest Let’s Talk this year.

Coun. Tanya Handley echoed Johnston’s thoughts. She said the event was attended by many which led to “quality” one-on-one conversations with residents.

Crime and policing, safe injection site, parks/trails, snow removal were some of the topics that came up.

Let’s Talk is an annual event hosted by the City of Red Deer in the spring. Staff representing numerous city departments and agencies were ready to answer residents’ questions about projects, programs and services.

Handley said the event this year had a focus – policing – ahead of the city’s upcoming annual policing plans.

Johnston said questions like “do you feel safe living in the city” got people engaged.

He said most answers to that question were positive, while some that were negative were pertaining to safety around downtown Red Deer.

Coun. Michael Dawe and Johnston agreed that residents were not only raising questions and concerns, but also providing input and possible solutions. For example, people want to see more police presence and more events in downtown Red Deer, said Johnston.

From the comments that Handley heard, she said, residents don’t want police presence just in the downtown area, but in residential parts of the city as well.

“People had comments on where the 10 police officers should be deployed,” she said, referring to the 10 additional police officers approved by city council around January.

Dawe said policing – particularly property crime – was a major topic of conversation, because it’s something that affects everyone.

Coun. Vesna Higham said other comments from people were about cannabis legalization, potholes, homelessness and green carts.

As for a safe consumption site in Red Deer, Higham said, a few residents have been under the misconception that council is stalling those services, which isn’t true. She said because this is a health issue, these services “should be addressed by the province in a coordinated, comprehensive manner, not a patchwork, piecemeal approach.”

She said the province is definitely addressing the issue, “but not in a coordinated manner.”

“We need more emphasis on treatment and addressing homelessness and mental health issues is critical,” said Higham.



