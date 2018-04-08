Red Deer Coun. Lawrence Lee (left) and Tanya Handley (middle) met with residents at the Let’s Talk event Saturday at Parkland Mall. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Do you feel safe living in the City of Red Deer?

That was one of the questions that sparked conversations between Red Deerians and city council on Saturday at Parkland Mall. Hundreds attended “Let’s talk about our city” hosted by the City of Red Deer, discussing various issues like policing with city councillors.

Coun. Ken Johnston, who has attended the event for the past five years, said it was by far the busiest Let’s Talk this year.

Coun. Tanya Handley echoed Johnston’s thoughts. She said the event was attended by many which led to “quality” one-on-one conversations with residents.

Crime and policing, safe injection site, parks/trails, snow removal were some of the topics that came up.

Let’s Talk is an annual event hosted by the City of Red Deer in the spring. Staff representing numerous city departments and agencies were ready to answer residents’ questions about projects, programs and services.

Handley said the event this year had a focus – policing – ahead of the city’s upcoming annual policing plans.

Johnston said questions like “do you feel safe living in the city” got people engaged.

He said most answers to that question were positive, while some that were negative were pertaining to safety around downtown Red Deer.

Coun. Michael Dawe and Johnston agreed that residents were not only raising questions and concerns, but also providing input and possible solutions. For example, people want to see more police presence and more events in downtown Red Deer, said Johnston.

From the comments that Handley heard, she said, residents don’t want police presence just in the downtown area, but in residential parts of the city as well.

“People had comments on where the 10 police officers should be deployed,” she said, referring to the 10 additional police officers approved by city council around January.

Dawe said policing – particularly property crime – was a major topic of conversation, because it’s something that affects everyone.

Coun. Vesna Higham said other comments from people were about cannabis legalization, potholes, homelessness and green carts.

As for a safe consumption site in Red Deer, Higham said, a few residents have been under the misconception that council is stalling those services, which isn’t true. She said because this is a health issue, these services “should be addressed by the province in a coordinated, comprehensive manner, not a patchwork, piecemeal approach.”

She said the province is definitely addressing the issue, “but not in a coordinated manner.”

“We need more emphasis on treatment and addressing homelessness and mental health issues is critical,” said Higham.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Just Posted

Sheraton Celebrity dancers 2018 prepare for the big day

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 is less than a week away. Celebrity… Continue reading

Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Do you feel safe living in the City of Red Deer? That… Continue reading

Vigil planned tonight at home arena of Humboldt Broncos

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The community of Humboldt, Sask., will gather tonight to… Continue reading

Not known what caused Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 15: RCMP

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened… Continue reading

Humboldt, Sask. was home away from home for many players involved in fatal crash

For many of the young hockey players involved in a crash with… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

How fake meat might feed your dog and help fight climate change

In America’s food-obsessed landscape, the quickest route to a new idea is… Continue reading

Timeline in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case

Opening statements begin Monday in Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges… Continue reading

26,000 evacuated in west German town for WWII bomb removal

BERLIN — More than 26,000 people have been evacuated in the western… Continue reading

Police say 6 detained in foiled plot to attack Berlin race

BERLIN — Six people were detained in connection with what police and… Continue reading

Vigil planned tonight at home arena of Humboldt Broncos

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The community of Humboldt, Sask., will gather tonight to… Continue reading

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The stories of the 15 lives taken when a… Continue reading

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

Masri, whose parents are from Syria, volunteered with other doctors for two weeks in the war-torn country in 2011

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month