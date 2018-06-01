Letter to spouse applying for permanent residency ‘offensive,’ Kwan says

OTTAWA — A letter sent by a Canadian immigration officer to a couple questioning the legitimacy of their marriage includes language that an NDP MP says is “offensive and insulting.”

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem with the way Hussen’s department is treating applications under the spousal sponsorship program.

“To me, it’s completely inappropriate and I think it’s offensive and insulting,” Kwan said.

“I would like for the government to look at the systemic issue of this letter and why such letters are being sent out through those spousal sponsorship applications.”

The letter, from a Canadian immigration officer based in London, England, to a female applicant from Pakistan, says her permanent residency application appears suspect for a number of reasons — including that she is three years older than her husband, a Canadian citizen who has lived in Canada since 2005.

“You and your sponsor (husband) do not appear well matched,” the letter states, a copy of which was provided to The Canadian Press.

“You are three years older than him, he comes from a town four hours from where you live and you are not related, so it is unclear to me why the match was made.”

It is unusual for Pakistani men to marry older women, especially if they are not related, the unnamed immigration officer writes. The officer also notes their wedding guest list of 123 people was small compared to traditional Pakistani weddings.

“This apparent deviation from the cultural norm raises concerns that your wedding may have taken place in order for you to gain permanent residence in Canada.”

Kwan said she followed up with the department, only to find letters with such language are routinely sent to spousal sponsorship applicants from Pakistan to “‘tease out a response.’”

“Who are they judge whether or not that marriage is well-matched?” Kwan said.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘I do not believe in the authenticity of this marriage,’ it’s another to make a judgment on the quality of the marriage…. I find that offensive.”

Kwan raised the issue in question period this week and again with Hussen during a Commons committee meeting Thursday, asking for the government to review its treatment of spousal applicants.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the program during question period, saying he was pleased his government has reduced a backlog of applications under spousal sponsorship and has also reduced waiting times from two years to 12 months.

“We also know there is more to do,” Trudeau said.

Improvements to the program have been made, and scrutinizing spousal sponsorship applications is an important part of the work of his department, Hussen added.

“Our department continues to uphold measures to safeguard against marriage fraud and other program integrity risks.”

Indeed, it’s not uncommon for the immigration minister to become involved in cases involving spousal sponsorship that go before the courts.

Last week, a Federal Court judge rejected a judicial review application from Hussen’s office in a spousal case that was initially rejected and then won on appeal. The office felt there was evidence contradicting the wife’s claim that her marriage to a Nigerian man in 2014 was legitimate.

— Follow @ReporterTeresa on Twitter

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version made reference to citizenship applications, not applications for permanent residency.

Previous story
Trump criticizes Canada’s lumber sector after imposing steel, aluminum tariffs
Next story
Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

Just Posted

Prime Minister calls municipalities ‘essential partners’ in shaping Canada

HALIFAX — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted co-operation in a speech before… Continue reading

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — Lawyers for Trans Mountain will be back in court today… Continue reading

Trump criticizes Canada’s lumber sector after imposing steel, aluminum tariffs

MONTREAL — U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter a day after… Continue reading

Twitter unveils new livestreaming deals as telecoms aim to lure in new audiences

TORONTO — Sports commentary, Food Network Canada programming and the iHeartRadio Much… Continue reading

Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

LOS ANGELES — After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped… Continue reading

WATCH: Alberta Education Minister tours Red Deer’s Joseph Welsh Elementary School

Sensory room, tech classes impress Minister David Eggen

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch near Range Road 260 in Ponoka area

Gender-bending, time-travelling pronouns: A history

NEW YORK — On college campuses and in workplaces, across social media… Continue reading

Got indigestion? These cows could solve your milk problem

Dairy companies looking for ways to appeal to people who avoid milk… Continue reading

Macron talks to Trump, says tariffs illegal and a mistake

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has told U.S. President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Malnourished, tiny bear cub found near mother’s dead body

TOFINO, B.C. — Wildlife-watching guides say a bear cub was near death… Continue reading

Pesticides do harm to bees and should be phased out, Health Canada says

OTTAWA — Health Canada is sticking with its proposal to phase out… Continue reading

Second mate fell asleep on grounded tug off Vancouver Island: TSB report

VANCOUVER — The Transportation Safety Board has called for more training on… Continue reading

Health minister favours warnings on cigarettes as feds outline tobacco strategy

MONTREAL — The federal health minister says she’s in favour of putting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month