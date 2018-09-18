Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he had no prior knowledge of an MP’s decision to leave the government benches for the official Opposition.

Clayton Haluza, who leads the Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill riding association, says in a statement it was “with disappointment” he learned Leona Alleslev felt the need to switch sides.

Alleslev shocked political observers Monday by joining Conservative party ranks on the first day of the fall sitting of Parliament following a summer break.

The MP, elected in 2015, says she made the choice after questions about the Liberal government’s approach on files including the economy, trade and defence were met with silence.

Haluza says Alleslev’s decision is one he struggles to understand, adding it was done without consulting him.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed Alleslev, making her party critic for global security.

Previous story
Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time
Next story
Red Deer convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Just Posted

Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Council approved $50,000 for the event’s inaugural event in Red Deer

Dance auditions held for 2019 Canada Winter Games

The 2019 Canada Winter Games committee is holding auditions for volunteers between… Continue reading

Red Deer convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police still searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven at 40th Avenue and 38th Street

Plan for Red Deer’s growth to the northeast approved by city council.

Coun. Dawe cast the only dissenting vote

2019 Winter Games seeks artisan vendors

A winter market will be set up on the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival grounds

UPDATED: Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Pope gives bishops more decision-making options

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that ordinary Catholics should… Continue reading

Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category… Continue reading

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Jeremy Dutcher wins Polaris prize for ‘Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa’

TORONTO — Jeremy Dutcher has won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize for… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales increased 0.9 per cent in… Continue reading

China raises tariffs on $60B of US goods in technology fight

BEIJING — China on Tuesday announced a tariff hike on $60 billion… Continue reading

Most Read