Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to receive a makeover this week that’s expected to focus on outcomes, rather than how quickly cities are spending.

The Homelessness Partnering Strategy is the key vehicle through which federal money flows to cities for funding local efforts to help people get off the streets and into homes.

Despite some successes, the program has come under criticism for having burdensome reporting requirements and too restrictive a scope.

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to address those concerns Monday when he unveils planned changes to the Homelessness Partnering Strategy and the rules governing $2.1 billion in program funds to be spent over the next decade.

The government is expected to take an outcomes-based approach to the fund by providing money in exchange for results, rather than timely spending.

The changes are also expected to allow money to be spent on projects that are outside the “housing first” umbrella, which stipulates that they find housing and services for people right away, rather than requiring them to seek treatment first.

The Liberal government has taken a long look at the program after hearing complaints from cities about cumbersome reporting requirements, inadequate funding and unrealistic expectations about how quickly the money could be spent.

The 2017 federal budget doubled the amount of money the government plans to spend on the program over the next decade.

It targets local programs that help two groups: the chronically homeless, and those who repeatedly find themselves living on the street. Between 2014 and 2016, federally targeted spending helped put more than 6,000 people into stable housing, with 41 per cent of them still housed after one year, a recently released evaluation concluded.

The evaluation also raised concerns that funding allocations for cities hadn’t taken into account substantial demographic changes over the past few years, including the growth of cities out west.

In May, an advisory panel recommended widening the definition of homelessness to provide programs beyond those targeting the chronically and episodically homeless, and rework the homelessness strategy to better meet the needs of women fleeing domestic violence, LGBTQ youth, veterans, and Indigenous Peoples.

It also called for a firm deadline for eliminating homelessness in Canada.

The announcement Monday in Toronto will mark the latest piece of a national poverty-reduction strategy the Liberals have promised to deliver in its entirety by next year.

Previous story
How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle
Next story
Photos: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Just Posted

Two dead in collision near Olds

Some taken to hospital

Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of back-stabbing after G7 summit

QUEBEC — Donald Trump’s top aides levelled blistering criticism of Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer, Alberta ready to take on challenge of Spartan Race

More than 4,000 competitors battled through a gruelling eight km obstacle course… Continue reading

WATCH: Bouncing for Ronald McDonald House

Second Mega Bounce Run held Saturday on Barrett Drive by Bower Place in Red Deer

Anti-G7 activists plan full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night

QUEBEC — Anti-G7 activists are planning a full day of protests in… Continue reading

WATCH: Walking to cure cancer

The 19th annual Central Alberta Relay For Life was Saturday at CrossRoads Church

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Disneyland Paris enters Marvel universe with Avengers theme

CHESSY, France — Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams shrouded in smoke… Continue reading

Trump backs out of fragile joint communique after leaving Canada

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Leaders of the G7 alliance produced a carefully… Continue reading

Rescued parrots up for adoption land sanctuary in Delta, B.C., via Craigslist

DELTA, B.C. — Jan Roberts walks through the five-bedroom house on a… Continue reading

‘There’s way too many:’ Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Broncos player takes off

AIRDRIE, Alta. — A couple who offered to help with a promotion… Continue reading

1,000s of Canadian breast cancer patients will reap reward of no-chemo study: experts

TORONTO — When Lisa Freedman was diagnosed with breast cancer, a genetic… Continue reading

Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of back-stabbing after G7 summit

QUEBEC — Donald Trump’s top aides levelled blistering criticism of Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month