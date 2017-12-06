Liberals to push for gender equality during Canada’s turn at helm of G7 summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bringing his feminism to the G7 summit next year, which could involve stirring up the issue of sexual and reproductive health rights at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is far from being on the same page.

The Liberal government is planning to make gender equality a major, overarching theme of its G7 presidency, which includes hosting the gathering of world leaders next June at a resort in La Malbaie, Que.

Canada will champion measures aimed at boosting the economic empowerment of women, including how to increase female participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics as a way to respond to a rapidly changing job market, according to a senior government source.

The source, who spoke about the summit preparations on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss details that have not yet been made public, said championing gender equality is a domestic and foreign policy priority for Trudeau, but it is also a way for Canada to be innovative in its approach.

The Liberal government is also expected to push the more controversial issue of sexual and reproductive health rights, which could be a challenge when it comes to convincing the Trump administration to get on board.