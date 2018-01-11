Library offers tips on spotting fake news

Pair of Red Deer Public Library programs aimed at helping improve online literacy

U.S. President Donald Trump sees it everywhere and the Collins Dictionary called it the word of 2017.

It’s fake news.

It seems like everybody is talking about it, and so is Red Deer Public Library through its Fake News —Critically Reading Internet Media sessions. The library is hosting several primers on how to identify fake news and become a more discriminating online reader.

Linnea Lawton, the library’s manager of digital literacy, said the sessions are all about “information literacy” and how to look at sources to determine their validity.

“That falls under my purview because I am very passionate about digital information literacy,” said Lawton, following her first session at the downtown library on Thursday afternoon.

Consider the source is Lawton’s first piece of advice. She points out a story that got a lot of traction last year came from nbcnews.com.co, a fake news site that has no connection to the real NBC.

An amazing photo of a black lion that make the online rounds turned out to be a cleverly photoshopped white lion.

“If it’s melodramatic, over-blown, be skeptical,” said Lawton.

Huge news scoops or jaw-dropping quotes from well-known figures coming from a single source should also have alarm bells ringing.

“If it’s something big, everyone will be covering it,” she said.

Suspicious or absent news story bylines, obscure associations, groups or supposed government websites and photos and head shots used for multiple unrelated stories all carry a whiff of fakery.

For those interested in checking out the facts behind something, library staff live for helping out and pointing people in the right direction, she said.

Lawton also challenges people to take a look at their own biases, such as confirmation bias, a penchant for believing information that supports a pre-held opinion.

“Everyone does have a bias and that’s OK. I think biases are important tools to for helping you understand information.

“However, being able to see beyond your bias, to see that you have a bias, will help you understand whether that bias is impacting the way you understand things.”

Lawton provides information on some of the best-known fact-checking sites online to help people nail down facts and figures.

She also throws in a few satirical websites as a reminder that sometimes what you read was meant to be a joke (and it’s not always obvious).

The next fake news session takes place at G.H. Dawe Library branch at 56 Holt Street on Jan. 19 from 4-5 p.m. Another one takes place on Feb. 8 from 1-2 p.m.

For information on library programs go to www.rdpl.org


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspects arrested after ramming police vehicles
Next story
UPDATED: STARS LOTTERY is back

Just Posted

Red Deer city council starts debate about adding more police officers

Coun. Higham proposes changing eight officers to 10

UPDATED: STARS LOTTERY is back

Grand prize homes in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge

Donations come up short at Red Deer Food Bank

Bread-price-fixing scandal gift cards would gratefully be accepted

Library offers tips on spotting fake news

Pair of Red Deer Public Library programs aimed at helping improve online literacy

Red Deer transit fees to go up for RDC student pass holders and some other users

Bus fees, frozen since 2016, will go up 3 per cent overall in September

Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Buck Buchanan complains cities are bearing almost all policing costs

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month