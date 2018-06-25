Life like a nightmare since daughter’s fatal beating shared online: mother

WINNIPEG — The mother of a young Indigenous woman whose fatal beating was filmed and shared online told a sentencing hearing her life since has been a nightmare.

Serena McKay’s body was found on Manitoba’s Sagkeeng First Nation in April 2017 and two teenage girls, who were 16 and 17, were arrested.

The younger girl, who has since turned 17, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence of seven years in jail while the defence wants her to be sentenced as a youth and receive three years.

McKay’s mother Delores Daniels told the teen’s sentencing hearing that her body and mind cannot rest and she cries all the time.

She says McKay was not just her only daughter, she was her best friend.

The older girl, who has since turned 18 but can’t be named because she was underage when the beating occurred, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December and was sentenced to just over three years in jail.

