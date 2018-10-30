(Public domain image).

Light shed on benefits of LED bulbs during City of Red Deer exchange

Trade incandescent bulbs for LED ones

Residents can trade their old light bulbs for LED bulbs during a City of Red Deer exchange.

“We ran the program for the first time last year and it was a great success,” said Danielle Carpenter, environmental program specialist for the city.

“Our goal is to show residents first hand the benefits of LED bulbs, so that they may make the switch when they purchase new bulbs in the future.”

This year, residents can take up to four incandescent or compact fluorescent light bulbs and exchange them for the same number of free LED bulbs at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 7 to 21, while supplies last.

“LED bulbs are more efficient and cost effective,” said Carpenter. “They can last up to 25 times longer than a standard incandescent bulb and use 45 per cent less energy than a compact fluorescent bulb.”

The program is open to Red Deer residents. Details are available at www.reddeer.ca/LEDexchange.

